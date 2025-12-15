Opinion: Celebrating Nation Bill of Rights Day

National Bill of Rights Day is celebrated each and every year on Dec. 15 to commemorate the ratification of the first 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution in 1791.

The first 10 amendments are:

* The First Amendment, which protects the freedom of religion, freedom of speech, freedom of the press, the right to peaceful assembly, and the right to petition the government.

* The Second Amendment, which protects our right to keep and bear arms.

* The Third Amendment, which prevents our government from forcing U.S. citizens to house soldiers in their homes without their consent, especially during peacetime.

* The Fourth Amendment, which protects our right to privacy and prevents unreasonable searches and seizures by the government.

* The Fifth Amendment, which protects our right to remain silent, ensures individuals cannot be tried twice for the same crime, and requires a grand jury indictment for serious federal crimes.

* The Sixth Amendment, which protects our rights to an attorney, to a speedy and public trial by an impartial jury, to be informed of the charges, to confront witnesses and to call our own witnesses.

* The Seventh Amendment, which protects our right to a jury trial in certain federal civil cases, prevents facts decided by a jury from being re-examined by other courts, and ensures fairness by allowing peers to judge the facts, not just judges.

* The Eighth Amendment, which prohibits the government from imposing excessive bail, excessive fines, or cruel and unusual punishments.

* The Ninth Amendment, which prevents the government from construing certain rights to deny or disregard other rights inherently retained by the people.

* The Tenth Amendment, which establishes that any powers not given to the federal government, nor forbidden to the states, belong to the states or the people.

For the Bill of Rights containing these crucial first amendments to the U.S. Constitution to be ratified, three-fourths of the states needed to approve it. The final state to approve them before ratification was Virginia, and on Dec. 15, 1791, the Bill of Rights was ratified. Nearly two centuries later, in 1941, former President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared that Dec. 15 would be known as “Bill of Rights Day.” The observance would be promoted further by former President Harry Truman, who issued proclamations in 1946 and 1947 encouraging fellow Americans to contemplate our freedoms and liberties following the conclusion of World War II.

Today, Bill of Rights Day continues to remind us all to reflect on the fundamental and inalienable rights and freedoms we enjoy as U.S. citizens.

The U.S. Constitution is the single most important document in our nation’s history, establishing the structure of our government, outlining the rights and freedoms of the American people and serving as the cornerstone of American democracy. The Bill of Rights laid the groundwork for future amendments and the expansion of certain rights, allowing the U.S. Constitution to evolve as our nation grew.

Happy Bill of Rights Day, everyone!

Assemblyman Karl Brabenec

NYS District 98