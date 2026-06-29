Opinion: America’s 250: Celebrating our nation’s patriotism and history

This week, our nation will reach a milestone that few countries in history have had the privilege to celebrate. On July 4, 2026, the United States of America will mark its 250th birthday.

For two and a half centuries, our country has stood as a beacon of freedom, opportunity and self-government. From the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776 to the challenges and triumphs that have shaped our nation since, America has continually demonstrated that ordinary citizens can accomplish extraordinary things when united by a shared belief in liberty.

While our nation has certainly faced its share of hardships over the past 250 years, what has always defined America is not the absence of challenges, but our ability to overcome them. Every generation has been called upon to protect the freedoms handed down to them and leave the country stronger for those who follow.

As we prepare to celebrate this historic anniversary, it is also an opportunity to reflect on the values that have guided our nation since its founding. The principles of individual liberty, equal opportunity, personal responsibility and representative government remain just as important today as they were nearly 250 years ago. These ideals have inspired generations of Americans to serve their communities, defend our nation and work toward a brighter future.

Here in New York, we have played an important role in our country’s story. From pivotal Revolutionary War battles to the construction of the Erie Canal and the countless innovations that have driven our economy, our state has helped shape the American experience from the very beginning. The sacrifices made by generations of New Yorkers remind us that freedom is never guaranteed. It must be protected, preserved and passed on to future generations.

This milestone is also a chance to inspire our young people. Many students know the dates and names found in history books, but America’s story is much bigger than that. It is the story of millions of individuals who answered the call to serve their country, started businesses, built communities, raised families and worked tirelessly to create better lives for the next generation. Our history belongs to all of us, and it is worth preserving.

As communities across the country prepare parades, educational events, historical exhibits and volunteer projects over the coming year, I encourage everyone to take part. Visit a local museum, attend a patriotic celebration, support a veterans organization or simply spend time learning more about the people and events that helped shape our nation. These activities not only honor our past but also strengthen the bonds that unite our communities today.

America’s 250th birthday is more than a celebration of our history. It is a reminder that each generation has a responsibility to write the next chapter of our nation’s story. The decisions we make today will shape the country our children and grandchildren inherit tomorrow.

As we count down to this historic milestone, let us celebrate the remarkable journey that brought us here while recommitting ourselves to the ideals that have made America the greatest nation in the world. May we honor the sacrifices of those who came before us, appreciate the freedoms we enjoy today and continue working together to ensure the next 250 years are just as extraordinary as the first.

Karl Brabenec

Assemblyman, NYS 98th District