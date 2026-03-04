Memories found on the side of the road next to the Red Apple Rest

As he stops at The Red Apple Rest on Route 17 North in Tuxedo, New York, Harry (Woody Allen as Harry Brock) reflects on his world view: “All people know the same truth: Our lives consist of how we choose to distort it.”

For me, driving past this iconic and (barely) standing relic of my past so germane to my tender memories, calls me to pull over into the shoulder of the road. My attention is drawn to the apparition of a little boy with his parents and his little brother, piling out of that 1948 Hudson for a hot dog with sauerkraut and mustard, and perhaps a milk shake.

We were on our way to the Catskill Mountains, to Grossinger’s or The Flagler, where we would swim in dark waters as our mother smoked Pall Malls, played cards and Mah Jong, while our father would feign playing golf as he and his friends ogled the other mothers.

The Red Apple Road Rest is still there, acid-rain-stained awaiting the wrecking ball. I need to figure out how to grab the signage before my memories are dashed forever.

Dr. Mark G. Arnowitz, D.Mn.

Warwick