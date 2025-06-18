Letter to the Editor: Vote Aaron Ubides

It has been an honor to be your legislator these past eight years. I treasure public service, and it has been a pleasure representing all of you in the Orange County Legislature.

I am supporting Aaron Ubides to take my place as your legislator. He is an honest, hardworking, family man who will do a great job representing our new district.

Early voting is now open. Primary Day is June 24.

Vote Aaron Ubides in the Republican Primary for Orange County legislator.

Aaron will go on to win in November!

James D. O’Donnell

Goshen