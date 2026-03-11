I first met Ken Tschan at the Orange County St. Patrick’s Day Parade in 2005 as he was leading the Goshen Lions Club contingent during the march. Little did I know that would be the first day of a twenty-year friendship.



Ken has a way about him. His exuberance and enthusiasm about the Village is infectious. He sees the beauty of the Village but has concerns about its future. Ken writes a weekly newspaper column for the Goshen Indy about everyday life along its sidewalks. You can get a sense of the man and his love for the Village in his writings.

I know of no bigger advocate for the Village of Goshen than Kenny. His contributions to the Village have been many. Ken teaches high school Theology and Drama at Burke High School. He is past President (4 times) of the Goshen Lions Club and to top it all off, Ken narrates “A Visit from St. Nicholas” at the annual Tree Lighting in the Village square every year.

Without any “official” government position, Ken has worked alongside many departments in the Village. He knows all the players. He has worked in conjunction with the Goshen Public Library, the Chamber of Commerce, Goshen Joint Recreation, Goshen DPW and Illuminate Goshen. There are not many people in the Village he does not know.

Personally, I can attest to Ken’s love for and commitment to this Village and for that reason encourage you to vote Ken Tschan, Village Trustee on March 18.

Drew Smith

Goshen, NY