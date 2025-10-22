Letter to the Editor: Support for Stephen Diffley

To The Editor:

I am writing in support of my brother Stephen Diffley, candidate for Orange County Legislator.

Stephen is a principled, dedicated family man. He has lived in Chester for 29 years and is active in the community he loves. He’s smart, decisive, intuitive, and trustworthy.

Stephen has been an electrician with Local Union #3, IBEW for 37 years, and is respected as a hard-working leader who inspires the next generations. In a field where it’s necessary to collaborate with other trades to complete a job, Stephen understands the importance of working together to reach a common goal.

Stephen is not a career politician, and that’s a good thing. He pledges to listen to what Orange County residents’ issues are, and work with the Legislature to resolve problems, cut through the complexities of government, and effect changes that will improve our quality of life.

Orange County needs someone like Stephen Diffley as a legislator. Join me in voting for him by Nov 4.

Lorrie Nordstrom

Chester