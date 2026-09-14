Letter to the Editor: Seniors need a school tax break

I am a senior citizen on a fixed income and I just recently received my school tax bill which was more than $12,000. I have no issue with supporting public schools and paying a school tax but paying full freight when you are not even a user of the school system is not fair. It is ridiculous that retired senior citizens are expected to pay such bills. Is it a wonder why so many retired people move out of New York?

I can only assume that our governor and state legislators are not interested in addressing this issue, as I don’t see anyone pushing for significant changes to help senior citizens with this school tax burden. Every election season I hear talk about it, but every year I receive a higher school tax bill. We need a real fix and we need it now. Without a fix, retired people will continue to leave New York with their pensions and spending power for tax friendly states.

I did meet with Senator Skoufis back in July to discuss this issue and he did acknowledge the issue. He was receptive and he noted that that New York legislators are going to need to come up with more funding to provide seniors measurable relief with their school taxes. As of now we have Enhanced Star, which is equivalent to a grocery store coupon.

Seniors add no costs into a school budget. Seniors should be incented to stay in New York to keep school taxes low. Instead, seniors are being penalized with five digit school tax bills and forced to leave for tax-friendly states.

Let’s start a movement. If you are 55-plus, take a photo of this letter and email it to our state leadersat brabeneck@nyassembly.gov; skoufis@nysenate.gov; and governor.ny.gov/content/governor-contact-form.

Donald R. Humphrey

Warwick