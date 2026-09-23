Letter to the Editor: Senate must act to keep kids safe online

It is hard not to worry about what social media is doing to our kids.

These apps are built to keep young people scrolling. Videos play automatically. New posts never stop loading. Algorithms learn what holds a child’s attention and show them more of it, even if the content involves self-harm, eating disorders, or other dangerous topics.

Families cannot control how these platforms are built. Tech companies should be responsible for making safe products, just like toy, pharmaceutical, and food companies.

The Kids Online Safety Act would require social media companies to make their platforms safer for young people. The Senate version of KOSA has strong support from Republicans, Democrats, and child safety advocates. We need Sen. Schumer’s leadership to bring KOSA to the floor for a vote this month.

Kids deserve to explore the internet safely. Congress needs to put children first.

Barry Zuckerman

Middletown