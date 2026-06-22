Letter to the Editor: Sen. Skoufis shares accomplishments

We just gaveled out of legislative session, and I am proud of the work we’ve accomplished. My staff went above and beyond, and I fought for Orange County until the final buzzer.



Final numbers crunched:

85 of my bills passed the Senate, making significant headway in terms of advancing legislation.



Forty passed both houses, and will be heading to the governor’s desk for her signature.



Both of these represent the most of any senator in Albany, including legislation aimed at protecting children in our family court system, prioritizing transparency from elected officials and regulatory processes, expanding mental health access, and local municipal bills that will help our communities run smoothly and efficiently. It has been an honor to represent Orange County in Albany this year, and I’m looking forward to spending more time right here in District 42 – be on the lookout for summer events and more information about the many important bills we passed!

James Skoufis

State Senator, NY 42nd District