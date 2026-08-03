Letter to the Editor: Road work worth the wait

I understand the ongoing roadwork has made it a very challenging spring and summer for drivers in our town. But every time I go out, it seems someone else has put up another protest sign: “End Road Work!”

While the emotions driving these protests are hard to ignore, please let’s all be a little more patient with the process. Have you driven on the nice, smooth roads when the road crews have completed their work? The outcome is certainly worth it.

Let’s drive calmly and get home safe!

Michael Helme

Warwick