Letter to the Editor: Religious institutions should pay taxes

The [Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act] came into being in 2000 with the intent to prevent any government agency or entity from implementing any land use regulation which imposes a substantial burden on the exercise on the religious practice of a person.

Well intended but this has led to a large amount of properties being removed completely from the tax roles. I want be absolutely clear, I am in NO way singling out or targeting any specific faith or institution.

The fact of the matter is that removal of a property from the tax roles increases the burden on ALL taxpayers. Exactly how do property taxes restrict one’s ability to practice their faith? I pay taxes on my home and still am able to profess my faith freely and without restriction.

I propose the following, ALL houses of worship and associated buildings should pay a pro-rated tax rate, a modified STAR rate if you will. Let us not forget that all of these buildings utilize municipal services funded through tax revenue. I am not asking anyone to pay my way, and I ask no one expect me to fund theirs.

Jim Mehling

Warwick