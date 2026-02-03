Letter to the Editor: Real life shell game

To the Editor:

“When the American empire finally collapses, historians won’t be stunned by the greed of the elite; they’ll be stunned by the loyalty of the poor. The working class didn’t just vote against their own interests, they worshipped the billionaires robbing them. They slashed their own benefits, gutted their own healthcare, and cheered while the rich wrote off private jets as tax deductions. Not because it helped them, but because they were told it would hurt someone else. And that, right there, is how you rig a democracy without even breaking a single law.”

This is not my quote but someone else’s. I read George Orwell’s “1984.” I didn’t get the quote from that book but there is very comparable quotes in it. I said I can see how that could happen but never thought I would actually see it happen. I had this letter I wanted to write but it started to turn into my own book. Two things to take away from my abbreviated version of my book.

One: Like everything in life, follow the money.

Two: When I was a kid, I use to play this game where I would throw a snowball high in the air so you will look at that, not realizing my buddy is firing a nice fastball right in your face.

Right now, America is looking at the snowball.

Ken Wiltse

Warwick