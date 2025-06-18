Letter to the Editor: Re-elect Linda Zappala

As a resident of the Town for over 25 years, I would like to express my support for the re-election of Linda Zappala in the Republican Primary for Town Clerk on June 24, 2025.

She has assisted me many times over the years and has always shown herself to be the utmost professional Town Clerk we need in Chester. Her dedication to the position she has been elected to, working hard for the residents and always keeping the best interest of the town at heart, is the reason to vote for her.

Cora Valentine

Chester