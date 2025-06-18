Letter to the Editor: Professionalism and work ethic

I met Linda Zappala in 2009 when I was appointed as Tax Receiver for the Town of Chester. At that time she had been acting Deputy Tax Receiver while serving as Deputy Town Clerk under Town Clerk Betty Ann Reilly.

Over the years, as Town Clerk, I have witnessed Linda’s professionalism and work ethic. She has been appointed Deputy Tax Receiver over the past two years to offer her assistance. She continues to be a valued colleague and dedicated Town Official.

I fully support and endorse Linda Zappala for re-election in the Republican Primary on June 24, 2025. Thank you.

Vincent Maniscalco

Chester