Letter to the Editor: Preservation is not a luxury

The Chester Historical Society urges residents to pay close attention to the Town of Chester’s upcoming Preservation Tax Referendum, because the stakes for our community’s heritage could not be higher.

For decades, our mission has been “to promote the rich heritage of the Village and Town of Chester, New York through the acquisition, restoration, and preservation of its historical places.”

We have watched firsthand how quickly irreplaceable landscapes, farms, and historic corridors can disappear when there are no tools available to protect them. Once a historic site is gone, it is gone forever — and with it goes a piece of Chester’s identity.

This referendum provides a practical, locally-controlled mechanism to safeguard open space and historically significant land before it is lost to development pressures. It is a chance for Chester to take responsibility for its future rather than react after the damage is done.

Preservation is not a luxury. It is a necessity for maintaining the character, beauty, and historical continuity that define our town. Protecting land and historic locations strengthens community pride, supports education, and ensures that future generations inherit a Chester that still resembles the one we cherish today. These lands deserve thoughtful stewardship.

We strongly encourage residents to study the details of this referendum and consider how vital preservation is to the long‑term well-being of our town. Chester’s heritage deserves nothing less.

The Board of Directors

Chester Historical Society