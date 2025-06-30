Letter to the Editor: Pothole repair information

In the last month or so, I communicated with the New York State Department of Transportation about potholes along Route 17, Exit 126, the 17M Bridge and got them fixed. I also had O&R fix potholes on West Avenue/Hom Street. They are highly responsive to me whenever I notify them about any issues with any of our roads. The DOT may have a picture of me on a dart board somewhere in their offices, but they always get the job done whenever I reach out to them. I want to thank them for the work that they do.

The extreme weather between all the rain and heat will continue to cause all of this, along with general wear and tear overtime. If you see anything on any kind of road, let me know, I’m happy to jump on it and try to get it fixed.

Brandon Holdridge

Town of Chester Supervisor