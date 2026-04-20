Letter to the Editor: NY policies have consequences

When reporting about rising electric bills in New York without mentioning the closure of coal-fired power plants, the retirement of reliable base-load generation like Indian Point, and the massive costs tied to the state’s aggressive green energy transition, the article can be seen as incomplete—or even misleading.

New York has eliminated coal power generation, shut down major nuclear capacity, and committed to expensive large-scale investments in offshore wind, solar, battery storage, transmission upgrades, and electrification mandates under its climate agenda. These policy choices have real financial consequences, and many of those costs are reflected in higher monthly electric bills for residents and businesses.If you focuses only on rate hikes, natural gas prices, tariffs, data centers.. while ignoring the broader policy decisions that helped create those costs, readers are not getting the full picture. Energy prices do not rise in a vacuum. Public policy, plant closures, and infrastructure mandates all play a major role.

Leaving out the impact of New York’s green energy policies can create the impression that rising electric bills are simply the result of corporate greed or market forces alone, when in reality, state energy policy is a significant part of the story.When key facts are omitted, whether intentionally or not, journalism risks crossing the line from reporting into narrative-building.

Mike Corbin

Warwick