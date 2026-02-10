Letter to the Editor: No shell game

It is interesting how some Americans view the current administration’s accomplishments as a “shell game.” In contrast to a fellow reader’s recent declaration, the current administration is in fact fulfilling the very campaign promises that were made during the 2024 election, beginning with the immigration policies that most Americans in fact, voted for.

Whether or not one agrees with the tactics utilized to apprehend people who have entered our country in an illegal manner, it cannot be denied that this was an issue that weighed heavily with voter turn out in 2024, and one that is indeed being addressed. No shell game there.

The utilization of tariffs was also frequently touted throughout the campaign prior to the election, with the current administration implementing this practice to our country’s benefit. No shell game there.

The president campaigned on energy reform and followed through shortly after taking office by doing away with what was considered counterproductive regulations. No shell game there.

Additionally, the campaign promise of no tax on tips was brought to fruition with hundreds of thousands of Americans keeping their hard-earned tip money in their pockets. No shell game there.

The president campaigned on the promise to wage war against drug traffickers. Again, whether or not one agrees with the tactics used to address the drug crisis, you cannot deny that it was on the agenda prior to the election.

Love him or hate him, most of us can agree that the American people got exactly what they voted for. Shell game? I don’t think so.

Anita Hauschild

Port Jervis