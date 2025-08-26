Letter to the Editor: In honor of Labor Day 2025

To the Editor:

Two Labor Day rallies are planned in our community to honor working people, past and present. The first is this Saturday, Aug. 30 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., in front of Lewis Park in the Village of Warwick. The second is on Labor Day, Sept. 1, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Goshen Green.

The focus of both gatherings is to show support for and appreciation of working people. It is a time to also reflect on the contributions working men and women have made to American greatness and American democracy. People are encouraged to make their own signs, including ones that celebrate their immigrant ancestors’ type of labor when they arrived in this country. Union members are invited to come and display their union affiliation.

Labor history is a vital part of American history. In recognition of this, Labor Day was made a national holiday in 1894. Gains made by working men and women, many pushed through by labor unions, must never be lost or taken for granted. Organizers of both rallies hope families, working and retired people, and students turn out.

Karen Williams

Warwick