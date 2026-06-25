Letter to the Editor: Great American Weekend carries a deeper meaning

As Goshen gathers once again for our proud “Great American Weekend,” this year’s celebration carries even deeper meaning.

We are marking not just another Independence Day, but America’s 250th year.

It’s worth remembering that 50 years ago when our nation celebrated its Bicentennial in 1976, the country was also divided and uncertain. Vietnam had just ended, the Watergate scandal had shaken faith in the government, inflation was high, the memory of the oil embargo was fresh, and trust was low. Yet, despite all of that, Americans still came together to celebrate the idea that this nation, however imperfect, was worth believing in.

That spirit feels especially important today.

Driven by 24/7 news networks, a culture of outrage politics, and social media algorithms pushing wedges between us, our politics can feel louder, sharper, and more personal than ever. But weekends like this remind us that before we are Democrats, Republicans, Independent, or indifferent, we are neighbors.

In our small towns and villages, we gather on the Village Greens. We wave at familiar faces. Our kids play together. We share food, music, stories, and traditions. In those moments, we remember something essential: community is what makes freedom real.

For its first 250 years, America has endured because ordinary people kept showing up for each other, and for the work of self-government.

That work doesn’t just happen in Washington. It happens here in Goshen, Florida, Warwick, and every town and village across this nation.

As we celebrate this weekend, may we do so with gratitude for those who came before us, humility about our challenges today, and hope for what we can still build together.

To me, this is the true spirit of Independence Day and our Great American Weekend.

Jonathan Redeker

Orange County Legislator