Letter to the editor: Fiber optic issues

I live in a house without Wi-Fi, cell phones or computers. I have electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS). I was doing okay. Then my neighbor implemented Frontier’s fiber optic network. My burning and pain skyrocketed. A scientist using a trimeter (measures three frequencies) measured the radio frequency outside the wall of our house between there and the neighbor’s house. It was way higher there than on any other side of the house. That side of the neighbor’s house is also the wall with their Smart gas/electric meter and the water meter that we have opted out of.

When I called Frontier to complain and ask if the fiber optic network had been checked for safety since its Wi-Fi is invading my house, Frontier said where we lived was “not in their jurisdiction” and they directed me to call the mayor and governor because apparently someone in this area in government didn’t do the “right thing” to handle the “installation of the fiber optic network properly.” I call this “pass-the-buck, take no responsibility.”

My PCP, chiropractor’s wife and another doctor I know have EHS. Friends of mine have called to tell me that they’re now noticing vibration and pain. I’m awoken with vibration and pain every two hours now beginning very early in the morning.

Please call your government officials. It’s time to protect ourselves and our children from our unregulated, unresearched and unsafe technology and get it banned.

M.A. Stinson

Retired LMT, CCTMT. RMT, M.Ed.

Chester