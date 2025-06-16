Letter to the Editor: Endorsing Zappala for Clerk

To the Editor:

I offer my support for Linda Zappala in the primary election being held on June 24, 2025.

I know both candidates and both are very nice individuals. PJ Gorman worked for me for a couple of years, over 20 years ago.

Linda Zappala worked for me as a Deputy Town Clerk for seven years and became Town Clerk when I retired in 2014. She has been re-elected three times since 2014. She has done an excellent job and there is no reason to remove her from the position she has held and handled well over the past 10 years.

As I stated, both are nice people but “nice” is no reason to put a candidate into a position when the existing Town Clerk, Linda Zappala is experienced in this position and has served our town well.

Elizabeth A. Reilly

Deputy Mayor – Village of Chester

Former Town Clerk – Town of Chester