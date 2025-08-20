To the Editor:

I believe we should switch three town positions from elected to appointed.

The reasons are these:

The duties of the Highway Superintendent, Town Clerk and Receiver of Taxes should be fundamentally apolitical. History has shown that elected positions have had allegations of being political. We need to ensure that they are in fact apolitical.

Changing these positions from elected to appointed has already been done in towns and villages elsewhere in New York state.

Professional qualifications and accountability associated with appointed positions can ensure quality of public service for all residents to achieve goals set by those elected to represent the people of the Town.

To change these positions from elected to appointed, the Town Board must hold a public hearing, pass a local law per position, and organize a referendum for voters to decide if the law(s) should go into effect.

The Town Board needs to review the pros and cons of appointment and will clarify its preferred type of appointment prior to the referendum.

I am asking Chester residents to let the Town Board know if you support making this change and if so we should make this change in 2025.

Send your support by emailing me at ldysinger@thetownofchester.org and the Chester Town Clerk.

Your support will be greatly appreciated.

Larry Dysinger

Chester Town Councilmember