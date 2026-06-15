Letter to The Editor: Courtenay deserves the support of Chester Republicans

I am endorsing our current Republican Councilman Robert Courtenay, who has been representing us well on the Town Board for the past seven years. Bob has been very effective, bringing in millions of dollars of grant funding, securing a 24/7 EMS, cutting wasteful spending, selling the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, getting our Community Preservation Fund bill passed in Albany, passing tax exemptions for seniors, veterans, and first responders, lowered taxes for people in the Village of Chester, and brought back Friday Night Lights for our kids.

Bob deserves our continued support as Chester Republicans. He’s managed to contribute to the town successfully through his tenure and gain support from people of all political backgrounds. He is proven, experienced, and consistent. If you are a registered Republican in Ward 1, please vote for Robert Courtenay on June 23 at the Chester Senior Center (81 Laroe Road) to keep him as our Councilman. You can also vote earlythrough June 21 at the Goshen Caroline Building or Monroe Town Hall.

Linda Zappala

Town Clerk