Letter to the editor: Christopher’s Journey

I am reaching out from Buffalo, N.Y. to share a story of my family who reside in Middletown N.Y. My brother, Christopher Caceres, is urgently fighting to get specialized medical care he needs and raise funds for his future procedures through our GoFundMe campaign (https://gofund.me/b9b0aa3f8).

Diagnosis: Christopher was diagnosed with a Unicameral Bone Cyst at 10-years-old, a fluid filled cavity that has hollowed out and severely weakened his bone. Unfortunately, my brother has a rare aggressive cyst on the iliac bone. Because of this, he lives in constant pain and faces severe risk of not being able to walk again.

The Struggle: Christopher has lived his life in hospitals, going through four surgeries with failed grafts. Each time the cyst came back, taking more of his childhood. We have found out recently that it has come back, now he has arthritis and will need a hip replacement before he is 30-years-old.

The Impact: His condition has already stripped his ability to play sports, go to school, walk, ride a bike, work a normal job, and even sit for long periods of time. Soon, it may take his ability to walk across the stage at his high school graduation.

We are sharing this story because we need our community’s help to find the right medical specialist and raise funds for future treatments.

Gabriela Caceres

Buffalo, N.Y.