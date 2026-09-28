Letter to the Editor: Chester residents: Vote ‘yes’ on Prop 1 to preserve our town

During early voting and on Nov. 3, Chester residents have a historic opportunity to protect our town’s future by voting “yes” on Proposition 1 to establish the Community Preservation Fund (CPF). Republican and Democratic elected officials have worked together for nearly a decade to get this on the ballot.

The CPF will give Chester a vital tool to manage rapid development, protect open spaces, safeguard drinking water, farmlands, and historic areas.

This initiative is not a property tax and will not increase your tax bill.

It is a one-time 0.75 percent real estate transfer fee paid only by buyers of homes and land. Existing homeowners and sellers pay nothing.

To address affordability, the first $100,000 on homes and $50,000 for unapproved land are exempt. On a $500,000 home, the buyer pays a one-time fee of $3,000 on only $400,000. This can be rolled into other closing costs and financed over time.

A transparent public process overseen by the Community Preservation Advisory Council and the Chester Town Board will manage the acquisition of development rights from willing landowners. The program prohibits the use of eminent domain and the use of the funds for general municipal expenses.

Warwick, New Paltz, Gardiner, Marbletown, Redhook, Rochester, and the City of Kingston have a CPF. It’s helped them safeguard open spaces, protect historic identity, and manage rapid development without burdening existing residents with a tax. Warwick has successfully preserved roughly 5,000 acres from sprawl while maintaining strong property values.

Vote “yes” on “Proposition 1 - Real Estate Transfer Tax” and you’ll help Chester preserve our beautiful landscape.

Susannah Devine

Chester