Letter to the Editor: Banning battery energy storage systems is regressive public policy

I read with dismay last week’s headline – the Town of Chester Board is poised to adopt a comprehensive plan which bans battery energy storage systems (BESS). This is regressive public policy which contradicts state policy and makes more difficult the assurance of reliable electricity for not only our residents, but those in the region.

While politically popular, such categorial bans are borne of fear, not the emerging science which makes such systems safe and critical to storing the increasing renewable power we can generate. Of course, a categorical ban is also unnecessary because permitting such a use is not the same as approving any specific BESS system and that should be done only after rigorous environmental review.

I urge the Chester Town Board members to lead, not follow. It is often too easy to act as if we are an island onto ourselves and need not, as we must, contribute to solutions to our state and national energy issues. I believe we can and should contribute!

Michael Sussman

Chester