Letter to the Editor: 2026 Budget Town Hall

To the Editor:

Please join me at the Chester Senior Rec Center (81 Laroe Road in Chester) from 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. for the 2026 Budget Town Hall. This is your opportunity to tell me what funding you would like to see included, rescinded, changed in the 2026 Budget before I craft the Tentative Budget.

This is not a meeting where I will be talking at you about the budget. This is a meeting for you to tell me what you would like to see in our community. I’m looking forward to seeing you there.

Please let me know if you have any questions and feel free to reach out to me if you can’t make it in person.

Brandon Holdridge

Supervisor

Town of Chester

845-469-7000 x2