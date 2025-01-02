Kiwanis Club of Chester Toyland Project

On behalf of the Kiwanis Club of Chester, we would like to thank all the local businesses, schools, generous donors, and additional volunteers who helped make our signature Toyland service project a resounding success! Distribution took place on Saturday, December 7, and ran like clockwork. It served 84 families — representing 201 children!

We would especially like to thank those families who continue the tradition of donating toys to local events like our Toyland project instead of exchanging gifts among themselves. We would further like to thank the Whispering Hills community for their collection efforts and our friends at Steris Isomedix for their assistance in organizing and packing the toys. This generosity reflects the true spirit of the holiday season.

Toyland has been a Kiwanis of Chester community event for over 30 years! While club members work very hard to collect new toys, we would not be able to do all this year after year without the wonderful community spirit that exists in Chester and the surrounding towns.

We are pleased to inform you that this year’s event provided holiday toys and gifts to children right here in Chester, and adjacent areas, making the holidays brighter and happier for the many families in need.

Thank you again to all those who participated in making a difference in the lives of children in our community and for being a part of this much needed and well-received service. We wish you all happiness and good health, and may 2025 bring peace to each of you and your loved ones.

Angles And Cuts

Byk Usa Inc

Chester Diner

Chester Elementary & Academy

Chester Ice Cream

Chester Nails

Chester Village Hall

Chester Town Hall

Christoper’s Bistro

Dr. Donohue’s Office

Impact Martial Arts – Goshen

Innate Chiropractic

Key Bank Chester

Long Lot Brewery

Meadow Blues Coffee

Orange Bank & Trust – Chester

Roe’s Orchards

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

State Farm Insurance

Steris Isomedix

Td Bank - Chester

Tm Contracting

Thank you!

The Kiwanis Club of Chester

Chairpeople Richard and Georgina Robillard