Holdridge has my support

I served on the Chester Town Board between 1990 and 1993. Thirty years later, it could not be clearer that, as in that era, our town needs new leadership, a supervisor committed to following the rule of law and to selfless service, which is not engaged in for personal benefit. We also need someone with energy and commitment to public service because she or he sees government as a critical tool for representing our collective values.

With this in mind, I am delighted to endorse Brandon Holdridge and to urge all voters to listen to this young leader’s passion for the public good. Brandon has worked hard as a town board member to support improvements in our roads, stronger town ethics, the creation of a climate change committee which will help prepare our town for the inevitable and profound changes so many communities around the county have been ill-prepared for. I am also deeply impressed by Brandon’s desire to meet those he desires to serve, to pound the pavement and hear from you. Finally, I have watched the current supervisor dismissively treat members of the public with whom he disagrees and demonstrate an incapacity to listen and to learn. Brandon represents a different and much-needed style of leadership, and we should give him a chance to lead. Experience that has repeatedly failed the public, leading to legal claims, is not the kind we need.

Michael Sussman, Esq.

Chester