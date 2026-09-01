From SES Principal Johnna Maraia

Welcome to Sanfordville Elementary School for the 2026-27 School Year! As summer draws to a close, Sanfordville Elementary is pleased to welcome students back to school. Whether your family spent the break pursuing adventures, enjoying downtime, or a combination of both, we are excited to channel that energy into an inspiring school year.

Our teams worked diligently throughout the summer to complete a series of upgrades that will make a meaningful difference. New heating and cooling main piping, a newly refinished gym floor, and thoughtful classroom repairs are among the improvements, each selected to create a safer, more beautiful learning environment. The custodians, maintenance specialists, technology staff, and office staff who made this work possible deserve sincere recognition for their dedication and expertise.

Our teachers also devoted significant time and effort to preparing for the school year. They spent the summer strengthening their professional practice through development opportunities and refining our curriculum to support our students’ progress in literacy and math, as well as science, social studies, and various enrichment areas. We remain firmly committed to the district’s Portrait of a Graduate, which emphasizes developing strong communicators, creative problem-solvers, effective collaborators, mindful creators, ethical and global citizens, as well as life- long and resilient learners who can thrive in a complex world. This mission guides our work, teaching your child the knowledge, confidence and skills to be successful in their future.

Please check our website often for the most up-to-date important information, the school calendar, and for news around the district: www.warwickvalleyschools.com

We appreciate your partnership as we begin the 2026-2027 school year. With the support of the Sanfordville community, we will work together to help our students learn, grow, and succeed. We look forward to a great year ahead and to the progress we can make together.