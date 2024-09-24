‘Don’t pay to pray’ High Holy Days

As the summer days are over, the fall is rapidly approaching.

With the changing of the colors of the leaves, and the cooler days and evenings, the fall season also brings to the Jewish religion the holiday of Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year) and Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement).

On the High Holy Days the doors to heaven are wide open for all of us; the doors of Chabad Goshen in Orange County, located in Goshen, NY, are also wide open to embrace all Jews... regardless of prior experience or affiliation.

Although every year the world changes here at Chabad one thing is the same: there is never a charge to attend these (as well as any other) holidays. In other words, no membership dues, no buying of seats... and no pay to pray!

Chabad of Goshen believes that every Jew has a right to worship in a safe, comfortable, friendly environment. You will find delicious holiday food, pre and post fast nosh, and a meaningful and insightful service.

In our chaotic and crazy world, isn’t it nice to know that you have somewhere to calmly reflect on both the prior year as well as the year to come? Chabad welcomes you with open arms.

All services will take place at the new synagogue in Goshen at 203 Main St. Goshen, NY.

Contact Chabad at 845-291-0514 or email chabadoc@gmail.com for more details Chabadoc.com.

Schedule:

Rosh Hashanah Eve – October 2, 6:45 p.m. evening services and dinner.

Rosh Hashanah – October 3, 9:30 a.m. services; 1 p.m. outdoor shofar service on the lawn and Tashlich; evening service 7:30 p.m.

October 4 – 9:30 a.m. services; 11:30 a.m. shofar

Yom Kippur Eve – October 11, 6 p.m. Kol Nidrei evening service

Yom Kippur day – October 12, 9:30 a.m. morning services; 11:45 a.m. Yizkor memorial service; 6 p.m. Neila service followed by outdoor buffet break-fast

All services take place at the center at 203 Main St., Goshen, NY.

Rabbi Meir Borenstein

Chabad of Goshen