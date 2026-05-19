Community members march in support of Palestinians and commemoration of the Nakba

Residents and community organizations from across the Hudson Valley gathered in Middletown on May 16 to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the Nakba and march in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

Beginning at Thrall Park, dozens of participants assembled before marching one mile through downtown Middletown and past City Hall carrying Palestinian flags, banners, and signs demanding an immediate arms embargo on Israel and an end to U.S. military support for Israel’s assault on Gaza.

The event commemorated the Nakba — Arabic for “catastrophe” — marking the mass displacement of more than 750,000 Palestinians from their homes in 1948 during the establishment of the state of Israel.

Organizers and co-sponsors included Party for Socialism and Liberation, Jewish Voice for Peace, Daughters and Sons of Borikén, Women in Black, Veterans For Peace, Upper Delaware Actions for a Free Palestine, Democratic Socialists of America, Middle East Crisis Response, Protect Orange County, Hudson Valley for a Free Palestine, the Communist Party USA – Hudson Valley Club, and Rally Middletown.

Since October 2023, organizers claimed Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has resulted in mass civilian casualties, widespread destruction of homes and infrastructure, and the blocking of food, water, medicine, and humanitarian aid. Demonstrators also condemned continued U.S. military funding and diplomatic support for Israel.