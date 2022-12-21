Chester grant opportunity for farms and community gardens: Assistance needed

To the editor:

I have mentioned in the past that I am the liaison for the grant writers employed by the Town of Chester. Our grant writers recently sent me the DOA Urban Farms and Community Gardens grant. This grant is meant to support organizations with the development and enhancement of urban farms, school gardens, and community gardens. Eligible projects will establish new growing spaces, expand infrastructure in existing community growing spaces, and/or build capacity through programming and staff across the state.

I believe this is a great opportunity but I need your help. If you or someone that you know could be interested in this, please reach out to me at bholdridge@thetownofchester.org or call me at 845-699-0161.The deadline for the grant is January 10th so time is of the essence. Thank you for taking the time to read this and happy holidays!

Brandon Holdridge

Councilman

Town of Chester