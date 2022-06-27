Candidates wanted for Chester Board of Ethics

To the editor:

The Chester Town Board is looking to fill an open seat on the Board of Ethics. This is a vacant seat for a registered Democrat. The Board of Ethics administrates and enforces the Code of Ethics which can be found in Chapter 7 of the Town E-Code.

The Town Supervisor would like there to be multiple individuals applying for this position in order to have wider selection of quality candidates. Please submit a resume to Town Hall with a message that you are interested in filling this vacant seat. Please reach out to Town Hall or myself with any questions. I can do my best to answer them or point you in the right direction.

Brandon Holdridge

Chester Town Councilman

845-699-0161, bholdridge@thetownofchester.org