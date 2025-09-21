X-C captains Loftus and Gilbert lead the way

This season, the Goshen High School cross country programs for both the girls and boys have plenty of momentum on their side. Besides a very capable coaching staff, the Gladiators have two outstanding captains: junior Emily Loftus of the girls team and senior Drew Gilbert of the boys team.

Kyle Lewis is the head coach for the boys cross country team and Morgan Serkes is the head coach for the girls’ team.

“Some reasons why we chose these two individuals as team captains include their work ethic, leadership, mentorship towards other athletes and positivity that they have shown throughout the years,’’ Serkes said. “These two individuals always lead by example and mentor our younger athletes. They contribute to our team culture in a positive way. These student athletes are scholar athletes.’’

Both captains have already put up some noteworthy times this year.

“Emily Loftus ran a 25:48 at the Warwick Wave Mania 5k,’’ Serkes said. “In a dual meet at Goshen versus Minisink Valley she ran a 24:04 and at the Queensbury Invitational she ran a time of 23:08.8. Drew Gilbert had a time of 19:14.9 at the Warwick Wave Mania. In a dual meet at Goshen versus Minisink Valley he ran a 19:39.2 and at the Queensbury Invitational he ran a time of 18:21.2.’’

Gilbert and Loftus have made personal improvements as distance runners while helping their teammates in a variety of ways as well.

“One area that I have seen these student athletes improve upon would be their confidence in races, progress throughout the years, strength during workouts and sportsmanship with other athletes,’’ Serkes said. “These student athletes help their teammates improve by leading by example, working hard, fostering positivity, and being model student athletes both in the classroom and at practice.

“They set the bar high each day and help mentor the younger athletes and athletes that are new to the sport. Both Emily and Drew take pride in their commitment and dedication to the team and this helps foster that positive team culture as the years go on.’’

The Gladiators are scheduled to host Cornwell on Tuesday, Sept. 30.

“Some other notable student athletes include Isabella Williams (freshman) and Jackson St. Lawrence (junior),’’ Serkes said. “Isabella is a current freshman who has shown tremendous progress so far this season. She started off the season at Warwick Wave Mania and placed third in 9:26.4 over 1.5 miles. At our home dual meet against Minisink Valley, Isabella finished first overall running 22:04. She placed second overall out of 161 runners at the Queensbury Invitational running 11:09.9 for 1.8 miles.

“Jackson St. Lawrence started off his season at Warwick Wave Mania, running a blazing 15:53.1 over 3.1 miles. At our home dual meet against Minisink Valley, Jackson finished in first place in a time of 17:07.9. At the Queensbury Invitational, Jackson finished in fourth place in a time of 15:53.6. These two student athletes are dedicated, have a strong work ethic, are committed and contribute positively to our team culture.’’