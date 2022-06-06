x
Undefeated Goshen Girls Varsity Golf team won Section IX Title

Saratoga Springs /
| 06 Jun 2022 | 06:52
    Left to right : Grace Allan, Isabella Ok, Jillian Pucci and Sofia Fini win the Section IX Title for Goshen Girls Varsity Golf. Led by Coach Polanis, they had an undefeated golf season. Other teammates include Ruby Beers and Chloe Griffin. Next weekend they travel to Saratoga Springs to compete at States.
