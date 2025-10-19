Three captains chart the course

The question wasn’t whether or not the Goshen High School football program would encounter a barrage of tough opponents on the gridiron this season.

The real question was just how the Gladiators would react to one significant challenge after another on the field.

The reviews are in and it turns out that the Gladiators are standing tall against the sturdy competition, in victory or defeat, each and every game.

Helping keep the team focused and united throughout a grueling schedule is not only the coaching staff, but the captains on the roster as well.

This year’s captains are seniors Ryan Fitzpatrick, Jake Giordano and Liam O’Hara.

“The three student-athletes were chosen as our captains for the season because of their commitment to the program, leadership qualities and effort they put forth to better themselves and their teammates around them,’’ Goshen head coach John Stephens said.

The captains certainly have gotten the job done in a positive manner on the field.

“So far this season, Jake Giordano has passed for 912 yards, 14 touchdowns and has rushed for 509 yards and six touchdowns,’’ Stephens said. “Liam O’Hara leads the team with 760 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Ryan Fitzpatrick starts as our left offensive tackle and has dominated his side of the ball capturing college coaches attention from Ivy League and Patriot League schools.’’

Coach Stephens has certainly enjoyed the ways in which each of the captains has improved their leadership skills.

“These student athletes have improved their vocal leadership,’’ Stephens added. “They trust themselves and each other to get better each day and raise the bar for our team each week.

“[They help their teammates improve by] leading by example and demonstrating great effort at practice even when they may be hurt or banged up from the previous game.’’

Several players on the team have helped Goshen achieve a winning record.

“Kieran Doody and Emeric Greico have led our team in receiving,’’ Stephens said. “Our entire offensive line has done an outstanding job this far. Defensively, Sam Salte, Eli Greico and Evan Weeden have played well all year. We have many good players this year that have had an impact on our entire program.’’

The individual statistics mentioned above were from games played through Oct. 17.

Through seven contests, the Gladiators had an overall record of 4-3. Their next scheduled game is n Friday, Oct. 24 when they take on Beacon on the road.