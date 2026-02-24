The Goshen Varsity Coed Cheerleading team has claimed its second consecutive Section IX Championship title in the Coed Division, delivering a performance that will be remembered as one of the strongest in program history.

After months of preparation and a season focused on defending their title, Goshen took the mat and executed a flawless, zero-deduction routine.

The team not only secured the sectional championship but earned the highest score across all divisions in the Section IX competition.

The performance also marked the highest score Goshen has ever achieved in program history.

The championship roster includes six seniors whose leadership has defined the program this season: Lana Parlapanova, Abigail Thomas, Kylie Bryant, Ethan Gacheny, Maya Mistry and Brielle Wilkin. Their experience and determination helped guide the team to a repeat title and a record-breaking performance.

Contributing to the victory were six underclassmen who rose to the challenge throughout the season: Ella Dennehy, Karley Bala, Brooke Volkmann, Camryn Bryant, Olivia Herlihy and Paisley Joyce. Their growth and consistency played a crucial role in the team’s success.

The team is led by Head Coach Kim Milazzo and Assistant Coach Shannon Hayden.

With the Section IX title secured, Goshen now turns its focus to the New York State Cheerleading Championships, which will take place on March 7 at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton.

As back-to-back sectional champions, the team heads to states carrying momentum, confidence and the pride of the Goshen community.