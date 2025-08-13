Swim team seeks new members

The Goshen High School Varsity Swim Team is making waves and looking for new team members.

As a fall sport, the season kicks off in just a couple of weeks. The team is looking for dedicated swimmers ready to compete, improve their skills, and be part of a close-knit, supportive team.

Whether you’re a seasoned competitor or simply passionate about the water, all who are willing to work hard and bring their best are welcome. The team offers excellent coaching, a great training environment, and the chance to represent Goshen with pride in meets throughout the season.

Practices are held after school with transportation to the pool provided. There are flexible options for other commitments. Ready to dive in before the first whistle? Contact Coach Kennedy at coachedkennedy@yahoo.com or (845) 541-2313 for details.