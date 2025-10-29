Swim team finish regular season with wins

After tough losses to Valley Central and Washingtonville, the Goshen Girls Swim and Dive team bounced back, winning their final three dual meets of the season against Cornwall, Minisink, and Section 1 competitor, Suffern.

The Lady Gladiators closed out their regular season with a strong 8–5 record heading into the OCIAA championship finals.

With Sec. IX Championships fast approaching, every swimmer is feeling the pressure but also the momentum. Over the last three meets, several team members achieved additional cut times, a sign that the hard work put in throughout the season is paying off. Notable cuts include Alexis Sofia in the 50 Free (:27.65) and 100 Free (1:00.63); Rhyanne Ruffy in the 200 IM (2:29.94); and Tasha Zellner-Portela in the 100 Free (1:00.14). Keira Albanese also secured a B cut in the 50 Free with a time of :28.42.

Chester swimmers, who practice and travel with the Goshen girls, have continued to show growth and determination. Among them, Charlotte Neuhaus had an especially inspiring progression in the 500 Free completing her first attempt on Sept. 16 in 8:08.11. She continued all season and improved her time by nearly a full minute in just one month, finishing her final regular-season swim on Oct. 16 in 7:13.43. That steady improvement reflects a growing endurance base and a promising outlook for future distance events.

With strong finishes, personal bests, and a renewed sense of confidence, the Lady Gladiators are ready to take on the postseason and make waves at the County and Sectional Championships.