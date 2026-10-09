Officials needed for high school, middle school sports

The Orange-Ulster BOCES Regional Office of Interscholastic Athletics is seeking sports officials to support high school and middle school athletic competitions throughout the region.

“Being an official is a great way to stay involved in a sport you love,” said Dan Morse, Orange-Ulster BOCES’ interscholastic athletic coordinator. “There is a nationwide shortage of interscholastic athletic officials, including in our region. Games are being canceled due to the lack of officials, and that is unfortunate for our member school districts, the athletes, and the communities as a whole.”

Officials are needed throughout Orange, Sullivan, Dutchess, and Ulster counties for varsity, junior varsity, and modified contests in baseball, basketball, cheerleading, field hockey, football, gymnastics, ice hockey, boys lacrosse, girls lacrosse, soccer, softball, swimming and diving, track and field/cross country, volleyball and wrestling.

Here are the requirements to become an interscholastic sports official:

Be at least 18 years of age.

Pass a fingerprint-based background check.

Complete the required training and certification for your sport.

Each sport has its own training and certification requirements, and officials can become certified in multiple sports. With flexible assignments available, officials can select opportunities that fit their schedules and availability.

For more information about becoming an official, visit at https://shorturl.at/Xx4LC.