Moloney finishes on a high note

Chester resident Liam Moloney, who recently graduated from St. Joseph High School in Montvale, N.J., had quite the golf season as co-captain of his varsity team.

Going undefeated in all 27 of the team 9-hole matches and all nine 18-hole tournaments - including the N.J. State Championship - the team earned number-one in the N.J. state high school ranking.

As an individual, Moloney won the MET PGA Jr. Championship in Westchester in June, a repeat from 2024, which again qualified him for this summer’s National PGA Jr. Championship at The University of Purdue, Ind. Most recently, he captured the NYSGA Jr. Amateur title for 18 and under in Saratoga N.Y., which is one of New York State Golf Associations’ most prestigious traditional events.

He will also be returning to play this summer at the Northern Jr. Tournament in New Haven Conn. and traveling to Pinehurst, N.C. to represent his St. Joseph Regional team to play for the National HS Golf Championship with his Green Knights team one last time.

Moloney will attend Loyola University in the fall, playing NCAA Div. 1 Golf and traveling the country in various tournaments and representing his new team, the Greyhounds.