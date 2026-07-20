Local high school graduates continue to excel at college level

Several local high school graduates competed with pride and determination at the college level this past outdoor season.

Piper Kaylor (Burke Catholic) was a senior pitcher and also played first base for the State University of New York Morrisville softball team this year. As a pitcher, Kaylor appeared in 23 games and started in 17 of them for Morrisville. Kaylor led the team with 40 strikeouts.

At the plate, Kaylor played in 31 contested and started in 28 of them with eight hits, including four doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored.

The Mustangs tallied four overall wins, one of which they earned at home and three victories in the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC).

Richie Paltridge (Burke Catholic) was a redshirt senior left-handed pitcher for the Siena University (New York) baseball program this spring season. Paltridge appeared in 16 games on the mound and started in two of them with a win and a save. He also struck out 29 batters.

The Saints collected 20 overall victories with a mark of 11-7 at home and 12 wins in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC).

Christina Diorio (Goshen High School) was a senior distance runner for the Marist University (Fairview, New York) women’s outdoor track and field program. Diorio placed 37th in the 1,500 meter run at the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) Outdoor Championships held in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

The Red Foxes placed eighth in the team scoring at the MAAC Outdoor Championships.

Kyle Ketcham (Burke Catholic) was a senior on the roster of the University of Pittsburgh (Bradford, Pennsylvania campus) baseball team this past season. Ketcham played in three games and had a hit and an RBI.

The Panthers posted 12 overall wins with three victories on their home field and seven triumphs in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference.

Jake Legato (Burke Catholic) was a sophomore competitor in the steeple chase and distance runs for the Belmont Abbey College (Belmont, North Carolina) men’s outdoor track and field program. Belmont Abbey placed fourth in the team scoring at the Conference Carolina’s Championships held in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.