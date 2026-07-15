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Local college student bikes 150 miles in a single day

Sports. Aaron Archibald of Middletown accomplished feat by riding the Goshen to Harriman trail loop multiple times.

Middletown /
| 15 Jul 2026 | 10:27
    Aaron Archibald showing off his fitness tracker highlighting his 150-mile bike ride completed by cycling the Goshen to Harriman trail multiple times.
    Aaron Archibald showing off his fitness tracker highlighting his 150-mile bike ride completed by cycling the Goshen to Harriman trail multiple times. ( Photo provided.)

Aaron Archibald, a 19-year-old college student Middletown, N.Y., recently completed a 150-mile bike ride in a single day while training for ultra-distance cycling events.

Archibald said he accomplished this this feat by biking the Goshen to Harriman trail loop multiple times back to back. He said the ride took approximately 10 hours and was one of the longest rides he’s ever completed.

“As a student at The Citadel Charleston South Carolina, I hope this achievement encourages others to set ambitious goals and stay committed to them. This ride is part of my journey toward even longer endurance events, and I’m grateful,” Archibald said.