x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Sports

Kennett School of Gymnastics earn top prizes at state competition

Sports. Teams shine at New York State Xcel Championships.

Goshen /
| 26 May 2026 | 02:22
    Kennett Xcel Bronze team. Front (L to R) – Cameron Marino, Orlagh Browne, Amari Simpson, Abby Avener and Logan Schlosser. Back (L to R) – Coach John Smales, Kinsley Kendrick, Lily Sternkopf, Dylan Gaffney, Gabby Figueroa and Eliana-Grace Asante-Boateng.
    Kennett Xcel Bronze team. Front (L to R) – Cameron Marino, Orlagh Browne, Amari Simpson, Abby Avener and Logan Schlosser. Back (L to R) – Coach John Smales, Kinsley Kendrick, Lily Sternkopf, Dylan Gaffney, Gabby Figueroa and Eliana-Grace Asante-Boateng.
    Kennett Xcel Gold team. Front (L to R) – Kennedy Vidal, Eleanor Avener, Haisley Sharp, Darla Gautier and Alyssa Abreu. Back (L to R) – Abby White, Ava Brendel, Hailey Della Monica, Fiona Trowell, Emily Thorson and Coach John Smales.
    Kennett Xcel Gold team. Front (L to R) – Kennedy Vidal, Eleanor Avener, Haisley Sharp, Darla Gautier and Alyssa Abreu. Back (L to R) – Abby White, Ava Brendel, Hailey Della Monica, Fiona Trowell, Emily Thorson and Coach John Smales. ( Photo provided.)
    Kennett Xcel Platinum team. Front (L to R) – Ashley Abreu, Emerson Parrington, Elizabeth Zhepak, Harper Hinspeter and Sara Marina. Back (L to R) – Lily Marvulli, Adelyn Sarno, Jenna Fonda, Rilee Davies and Coach John Smales.
    Kennett Xcel Platinum team. Front (L to R) – Ashley Abreu, Emerson Parrington, Elizabeth Zhepak, Harper Hinspeter and Sara Marina. Back (L to R) – Lily Marvulli, Adelyn Sarno, Jenna Fonda, Rilee Davies and Coach John Smales. ( Photo provided.)
    Front (L to R) – Aria Mirakhmedova, Celine Nunez, Kensi Carillo, Emerson Panfile, Lea Galin and Ella Brendel. Back (L to R) – Coach John Smales, Fiona Dolson, Athena Croak, Gianna Dunado, Mattigan Gray, Milan Ibocko and Coach Emily Jennings.
    Front (L to R) – Aria Mirakhmedova, Celine Nunez, Kensi Carillo, Emerson Panfile, Lea Galin and Ella Brendel. Back (L to R) – Coach John Smales, Fiona Dolson, Athena Croak, Gianna Dunado, Mattigan Gray, Milan Ibocko and Coach Emily Jennings. ( Photo provided.)
    Madison Jennings of the Xcel Diamond team earned first place in the all around competition at Syracuse.
    Madison Jennings of the Xcel Diamond team earned first place in the all around competition at Syracuse. ( Photo provided.)

Led by head coach John Smales, five Kennett School of Gymnastics Xcel teams competed in the New York State Xcel Championships this spring. The Silver, Gold, and Platinum teams took home first-place team in New York State, while Bronze earned a second-place finish in Downstate New York. Individually, 20 gymnasts claimed first-place All-Around scores, capping off a remarkable championship season for the program.

Xcel Bronze

The Xcel Bronze team competed in Long Island, earning second place in the Downstate N.Y. competition. First place All-Around winners include Cameron Marino, Gabby Figueroa and Kinsley Kendrick.

Xcel Silver

The Xcel Silver team competed in Buffalo, N.Y., on April 17 through April 18, earning first place in New York state. First Place All-Around winners include Aria Mirakhmedova, Mattigan Gray, Celine Nunez, Emerson Panfile, Kensi Carillo, Lea Galin, Fiona Dolson and Ella Brendel.

Xcel Gold

The Xcel Gold team competed in Syracuse, N.Y., on April 24 to April 26, earning first place in New York. All-Around winners included Haisley Sharp, Alyssa Abreu, Kennedy Vidal, Darla Gautier and Emily Thorson.

Xcel Platinum

The Xcel Platinum team also competed in Syracuse, N.Y., earning a first place finish in the state. All around winners include Emerson Parrington, Ashley Abreu and Lily Marvulli.

Xcel Diamond

Madison Jennings of the Xcel Diamond team earned first place in the all around competition at Syracuse.