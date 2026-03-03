Jimmy Kelly shatters Goshen High School basketball records

Jimmy Kelly, a senior on the Goshen High School Varsity Boys’ Basketball made history on Feb. 25. The stand-out player broke the Goshen School record for single-game high score, scoring 65 points during his team’s 101-55 win over visiting Port Jervis. This achievement earned Kelly the ranking of 10th in the state for most points scored in one game.

The two-time, Section 9 first-team all star, also scored his 1000th career point that same night.

Kelly’s achievements cap an impressive career at Goshen High School. A four-year Varsity starter, he played every minute of every game his freshman year, and led Goshen to a Section 9 Championship. His sophomore and junior years were impacted by injury, however, in his current, senior year, Kelly is averaging 30 points and 12 rebounds per game.

Along with his achievements on the court, including being twice named as a Basketball Coaches Association of NY All-Star, Kelly is a four-year member of the high school boys’ golf team and has an eight handicap.

Next for Kelly is a home playoff game on Thursday, March 5. If his team wins, they will be in the Section 9 Championship on Saturday, March 7, at Monroe High School. He is the projected Section 9 Player of the year for 2026.

Kelly hopes to continue to play basketball in college, while majoring in business.