Goshen senior Zadan Thomas leads relay team to gold

Goshen High School senior Zadan Thomas used his opportunity on the intersectional distance medal relay (DMR) to help his team win and earn the gold medal, at the NYSPHSAA Indoor Track and Field State Championships, which took place March 6-7. Thomas got the baton in third place and held his own with a fine 23.4 200m relay leg. The team of four athletes from four different schools won in a team of 8:41.54. Each runner represents the third or fourth runner in the 1000m, 300m, 600m and 1600m from the section state qualifier and winning shows the strength and depth of section IX athletes.

Other gladiators competing included Jackson St. Lawrence in the 3200m and the girls 800m relay team of Daniella Grant, Lorianna Bala, Olivia Sawyer and Joy Sawyer. St. Lawrence ran the 21 strong first heat and was boxed in during most of the race. St. Lawrence finished in 22nd overall out of 37 entrants and ran a personal record 9:29.60. The 800m relay also ran a new school record of 1:45.36 and finished 11th overall.

Several Goshen relay teams and individuals qualified for the New Balance indoor nationals to be held March 12-15 in Boston. The Gladiators qualified a DMR team of Shaun Brenner, Thomas, Logan Diglio and St. Lawrence. They look to break the school record and hope to hit 10:28 or faster. St. Lawrence will also run the open mile and hopes to improve upon his school record. Also running the mile is senior Isabelle Barnhorst in her final race indoors for the Glads. The girls relay has qualified in both the SMR and the 800m relay and look to also break the school records.