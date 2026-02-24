Goshen High winter track prepares for state qualifier

The winter track team elite competed in the Section IX invitational on Feb. 16 and set 21 personal records and broke two school records as they tune up for the state qualifier to be held on Saturday, Feb. 28 at the 168th Street armory.



Leading the charge was Jackson St. Lawrence in the 1600m run. St. Lawrence ran a scintillating race and finished a close second in a new school record of 4:17.67. While St. Lawrence was setting a record on the track, junior Jermaine Campbell set the school record in the triple jump (39’2.5”). Campbell has adapted to the jumps in his first season of track and field and is making waves. Others to show big PRs are Logan Diglio and Tristan Newcomer. Diglio won his heat and finished fourth overall in 1:26.22.

Newcomer did the same and crossed the line in 1:31.88. The 55m dash also had personal records set by Santos Avila in 6.87 and Jurnee Edorisiagbon in 7.87. Earlier in the week the Sawyers soared to personal records in the 200m in 26.20 and 26.88 for Joy Sawyer and Olivia Sawyer respectively. Izzy Barnhorst showed that she is now in top form as she placed seventh overall in 3:07.95. Logan Willems continued his great season with another solid pole vault of 12’6,” while Larianna Bala cleared 8’ for the first time. The 800m relay team of Olivia and Joy Sawyer, Bala, and Daniella Grant came away with a season best time of 1:47.17 to place third. Earlier in the week the Sawyers, Grant and Barnhorst combined to run a season best SMR of 4:19.31. That time qualified for the New Balance indoor nationals.



As the state qualifier approaches, several boys and girls have an opportunity to advance to the New York State meet. But as good as they have been, they will have to be better to advance as Section IX is one of the most competitive sections in the state.