Goshen fourth-grader moves on Knights of Columbus Free Throw Contest

Bryce Sternkopf, a fourth-grader at Goshen Intermediate School, is moving on in the Knights of Columbus Free Throw Contest after winning his age group in the Hudson Valley region on March 8.



He earned the right to advance in the nine-year-old division after hitting 11 out of 15 foul shots at the Washingtonville Knights of Columbus contest in January. Later that month he advanced again after making 21 out of 25 foul shots at the district level contest held at Cornwall.



Most recently, he won the Hudson Valley region, held at Poughkeepsie, shooting 20 for 25. He will compete next in the jurisdictional level contest later in the month in Ossining!